Girl shot in head while jumping on trampoline in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting on the city’s north side that left a young girl critically injured. Authorities say the preeten girl was jumping on a trampoline with other children Saturday evening when a person in a vehicle that was driving in an alley shot at a home. Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head and brought her to a hospital in a squad car. No other children were injured. Police say they are looking for a red four-door Ford that fled the scene.