Bucks earn No. 3 seed, will rematch Heat in first round of playoffs

(WQOW)- The Miami Heat upset the Milwaukee Bucks en route to the NBA Finals in the bubble last year, and the two squads will go to battle again to kick off round one.

The Bucks have earned the third seed in the NBA Eastern Conference heading into the playoffs after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The win gives Brooklyn the second seed with at least a half game cushion over the Bucks.

Milwaukee will face Miami in round one, a year after the Heat pulled of an upset 4-1 series win in the second round.

The series will begin either Saturday or Sunday following the play-in tournament, but the schedule is yet to be determined.