Summer-long renewable energy campaign kicks off

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you are looking for ways to reduce your carbon footprint, this summer is a good time to do just that.

The City of Eau Claire kicked off its Renewable Energy Action Plan (REAP) Community Campaign on Saturday, an initiative with the goal of encouraging households to contribute to receding carbon emissions in the city.

Here is how it works: a minimum of three households form a team beginning any time between now and September. During that time, your team will work through the actions laid out in the low carbon workbook that is available for checkout at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

Senior Planner for the City of Eau Claire, Ned Noel, said there are 25 actions in the workbook. They include things like taking shorter showers or finding spaces in your home that let out heat. Some tasks can be completed at no cost while others will cost more.

Noel said he hopes with the help of residents, this initiative will move the city forward in its clean energy goals.

"If households can reduce what works for them as far as their own carbon footprint, then that's going to help the community towards our goal of carbon neutrality by 2050," Noel said.

For those teams that participate in the summer challenge, a prize might be in store, up to $500 based on team size and amount of reduced carbon dioxide in pounds. Click or tap here to view the prizes and learn more information about the REAP community campaign.