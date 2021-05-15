Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 6:52PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 650 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Wabasha, moving

southeast at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Wabasha, Alma, Buffalo, Buffalo City, Kellogg, Cochrane, West Newton,

Nelson, Minneiska, Pioneer Campground, Weaver, Highway 88 And County

O, Misha Mokwa, Rattlesnake Ridge, Lock And Dam 4, Dumfries, Herold,

Highways 37 And 35, Tell and Maple Springs.

If you are boating on the Mississippi River, get out of the water

and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike

out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.