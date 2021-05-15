Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 6:52PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
At 650 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Wabasha, moving
southeast at 25 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Wabasha, Alma, Buffalo, Buffalo City, Kellogg, Cochrane, West Newton,
Nelson, Minneiska, Pioneer Campground, Weaver, Highway 88 And County
O, Misha Mokwa, Rattlesnake Ridge, Lock And Dam 4, Dumfries, Herold,
Highways 37 And 35, Tell and Maple Springs.
If you are boating on the Mississippi River, get out of the water
and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike
out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to
safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.