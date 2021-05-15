Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 4:50PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 4:50PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
At 450 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Clear Lake to New Richmond. Movement
was southeast at 15 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph and dime size hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
New Richmond, Baldwin, Glenwood City, Forest, Emerald, Cylon and Deer
Park.
Accumulating small hail is occurring with these storms which may
result in slick roads and difficult travel.
If you are on or near a lake or river, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.