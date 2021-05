At 347 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Balsam Lake, or

35 miles west of Rice Lake, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Half inch hail is possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Amery, Clear Lake, Balsam Lake, Centuria, Deronda, Range and Joel.

Accumulating small hail may result in slick roads and difficult

travel.