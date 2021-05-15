Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 15 at 6:58PM CDT until May 15 at 7:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Wabasha County in southeastern Minnesota…

Northwestern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wabasha,

moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Wabasha around 705 PM CDT.

Kellogg around 720 PM CDT.

Alma around 730 PM CDT.

Buffalo City around 740 PM CDT.

Buffalo around 745 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Nelson,

Pioneer Campground, Weaver, West Newton, Zumbro Bottoms Campground,

Conception and Misha Mokwa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near the Mississippi River, get away from the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.