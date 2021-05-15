Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 15 at 6:28PM CDT until May 15 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Pepin County in west central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Pierce County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 627 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Plum City, or

17 miles northeast of Red Wing, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Plum City around 640 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Stockholm and Pepin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!

If boating on a lake or river, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.