Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 15 at 6:11PM CDT until May 15 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 611 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Plum City, or

19 miles southwest of Menomonie, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Plum City.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

If boating on a lake or river, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.