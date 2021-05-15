Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 15 at 5:50PM CDT until May 15 at 6:00PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 549 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Baldwin, or 11

miles east of River Falls, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern St. Croix County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

If on or near a lake or river, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.