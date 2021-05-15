Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 15 at 5:27PM CDT until May 15 at 6:00PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hammond, or

12 miles northeast of River Falls, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Woodville around 545 PM CDT.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near a lake or river, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.