Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 15 at 4:44PM CDT until May 15 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 15 at 4:44PM CDT until May 15 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNUpdated
At 443 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Amery, or 29
miles north of River Falls, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
Locations impacted include…
Clear Lake.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If on or near a lake or river, get away from the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to
15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.