Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 15 at 4:29PM CDT until May 15 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Polk County in northwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 429 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Amery, or 31

miles north of River Falls, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Amery around 435 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Clear

Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near a lake, get away from the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.