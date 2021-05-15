Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 15 at 4:20PM CDT until May 15 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 419 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Amery, or 33

miles north of River Falls, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Amery, Wanderoos and Deronda.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near a lake, get away from the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.