Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 15 at 4:07PM CDT until May 15 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 15 at 4:07PM CDT until May 15 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Polk County in northwestern Wisconsin…
* Until 430 PM CDT.
* At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of
Balsam Lake, or 35 miles north of River Falls, moving south at 10
mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Amery.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If on or near a lake, get away from the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.