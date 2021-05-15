Sano 3-run homer propels struggling Twins past A’s 5-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó snapped a 19-game homerless drought with a three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Minnesota Twins came back to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-4. Reliever Jake Diekman (2-1) allowed the homer for Oakland. Alex Colomé (2-3) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of José Berríos. Hansel Robles secured his first save of the year despite a one-out double in the ninth from Chad Pinder. Mark Canha and Matt Olson homered for the Athletics, who started the day leading the American League in home runs.