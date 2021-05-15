Skip to Content

Sano 3-run homer propels struggling Twins past A’s 5-4

New
6:09 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó snapped a 19-game homerless drought with a three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Minnesota Twins came back to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-4. Reliever Jake Diekman (2-1) allowed the homer for Oakland. Alex Colomé (2-3) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of José Berríos. Hansel Robles secured his first save of the year despite a one-out double in the ninth from Chad Pinder. Mark Canha and Matt Olson homered for the Athletics, who started the day leading the American League in home runs.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content