Rocket Lab’s satellite launch from New Zealand site fails

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California-based Rocket Lab says a launch of satellites from its facility in New Zealand has failed. A company statement says the problem occurred during ignition of the Electron rocket’s second stage Saturday. The rocket was carrying two Earth-observation satellites for the global monitoring company BlackSky. The company says the anomaly occurred after 17 successful orbital launches of the Electron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab says the rocket’s first stage parachuted into the ocean and crews were working to recover it. The company is trying to develop a capability to reuse first stages. Rocket Lab is headquartered in Long Beach, California.