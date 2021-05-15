Quiet Sunday follows stormy Saturday for some

Most of the Chippewa Valley stayed dry Saturday, but severe storms moved through far western Wisconsin, producing hail from Polk County, through St. Croix County and into Pierce County. Fortunately, the severe threat has dissipated for the evening, and storms have moved south of the area.

Most of the hail reports were for quarter or half dollar size hail, and there was enough hail in some locations to cover roadways.

Some of these areas are seeing fog Saturday evening as air moves over the cold ground and cools to the dew point, resulting in a low layer of fog.

The rest of the area is dry as temperatures continue to cool overnight. It will be a partly cloudy night, before Sunday starts partly to mostly cloudy. Sunday will be a quiet and pleasant end to the weekend, with highs in the mid 70s.

There is a very small chance for a couple raindrops Sunday afternoon, mainly south of Eau Claire, but not enough to ruin your plans or cut into our rainfall deficit.

Dry is the theme as we start the upcoming week, with a mostly sunny Monday. We have a shot at hitting 80 Monday, and warmth continues through much of the week.

The rest of the week features slight chances for showers or storms, but no day is looking like a washout.