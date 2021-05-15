Police: 50 cars leave tracks in Minnesota train derailment

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) — Police have blocked off roads in a southeastern Minnesota city after 50 train cars derailed. Albert Lea police said in a Facebook post that the train derailed near Goose Lake about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Albert Lea is located about 100 miles south of the Twin Cities. Police said a precautionary shelter-in-place order was in effect for nearby homes. Officers say there is “nothing airborne” at this time, although teams are searching the area. No further information was immediately available.