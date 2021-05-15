Skip to Content

Police: 50 cars leave tracks in Minnesota train derailment

4:37 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) — Police have blocked off roads in a southeastern Minnesota city after 50 train cars derailed. Albert Lea police said in a Facebook post that the train derailed near Goose Lake about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Albert Lea is located about 100 miles south of the Twin Cities. Police said a precautionary shelter-in-place order was in effect for nearby homes. Officers say there is “nothing airborne” at this time, although teams are searching the area. No further information was immediately available.

Associated Press

