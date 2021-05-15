Parents cheer on newest class of Blugold graduates

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Hundreds of students walked across the stage at UW-Eau Claire this weekend, a milestone many parents weren't sure they'd be able to attend.

"Three weeks ago we thought graduation was going to be where we would be at home watching on a screen," said Christine Conlin.

For Christine and her husband John, being there in person for their son Jack made a big difference in celebrating this achievement.

"We're excited, we're so proud of him, couldn't be more proud," John said.

For Tami and Jeff Bohlman, seeing their daughter receive her degree at UWEC was a milestone they didn't want to miss.

"It's an amazing feeling, we didn't know if we'd be able to watch her walk, it's an amazing day," Tami said.



The spring commencement was spread out over two days with longer speeches delivered virtually.