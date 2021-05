GREEN BAY (WQOW)- The Packers brought two quarterbacks into rookie camp on a tryout basis, and will leave with one under contract.

Kurt Benkert signed a deal with the Packers Saturday, according to Benkert's Twitter page.

Benkert is a former undrafted free agent with the Falcons in 2018. Atlanta released him in February.

The Packers now have four QB's on the roster, being Rodgers, Jordan Love, Blake Bortles and now Benkert.