Lawsuit alleges sexual assault by hockey coach, cover-up

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 1980s University of Minnesota hockey recruit is among five men suing a former Gophers assistant coach and the school on allegations they were sexually assaulted by the coach decades ago. The federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Minnesota accuses Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas of blindfolding his teenage and college-age victims and sexually assaulting them while making them believe a woman named “Sheila” was performing a sex act on them. Former Gophers recruit Mike Sacks alleges that the University of Minnesota athletic director at the time and the school’s Board of Regents failed to act when told of the alleged abuse.