Deutsche Welle journalist sentenced in Belarus to 20 days

MOSCOW (AP) — German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle says one of its freelance correspondents has been sentenced to 20 days in jail in Belarus. DW said in a statement that Alexander Burakov was sentenced Saturday for taking part in an “unauthorized event.” It said Burakov was arrested on Wednesday while waiting with other journalists for access to the trial of six people charged with mass unrest. Belarus has launched widespread detentions and trials in connection to the wave of protests that arose last year against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. The broadcaster says “classifying the group of journalists waiting outside the courthouse on May 12 as a ‘banned gathering’ is another step by Lukashenko’s regime to suppress critical media reports.”