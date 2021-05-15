Blugolds, Blue Devils baseball close regular seasons, other Saturday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The WIAC baseball regular season came to a close Saturday, with both UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire playing doubleheaders to end the year.

UW-Stout took both doubleheader games against the winless Finlandia Lions, winning game one 14-6 and game 2 11-5. The Blue Devils end the year at 21-17 and will await their seed for the WIAC Championship Tournament next week.

Meanwhile the Blugolds headed to UW-Whitewater with hopes to stun them again, but fell in both games with scores of 12-2, and 14-4 respectively. The losses mark the end of UW-Eau Claire's comeback season after 26 years away.

OTHER SATURDAY PREP SCORES

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Holmen 8, Altoona 4

St. Croix Central 4, Altoona 12

Game 1: Eau Claire North 9, Wisconsin Rapids 1

Game 2: Eau Claire North 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2

Eau Claire Memorial 5, Cumberland 6

Osseo-Fairchild 11, Independence/Gilmanton 14

Osseo-Fairchild 9, Whitehall 6

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Prescott 8, Bloomer 1

Alma/Pepin 0, Elmwood/Plum City 14 (5 innings)

Independence/Gilmanton 3, Bangor 5

Mondovi 5, Adams-Friendship 3

Adams-Friendship 11, Independence/Gilmanton 2

Bangor 2, Mondovi 11

Mondovi 8, Independence/Gilmanton 2

Adams-Friendship 19, Bangor 2

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Altoona/Fall Creek 1, Barron/Cumberland 10