Blugolds, Blue Devils baseball close regular seasons, other Saturday scores
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The WIAC baseball regular season came to a close Saturday, with both UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire playing doubleheaders to end the year.
UW-Stout took both doubleheader games against the winless Finlandia Lions, winning game one 14-6 and game 2 11-5. The Blue Devils end the year at 21-17 and will await their seed for the WIAC Championship Tournament next week.
Meanwhile the Blugolds headed to UW-Whitewater with hopes to stun them again, but fell in both games with scores of 12-2, and 14-4 respectively. The losses mark the end of UW-Eau Claire's comeback season after 26 years away.
OTHER SATURDAY PREP SCORES
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
- Holmen 8, Altoona 4
- St. Croix Central 4, Altoona 12
- Game 1: Eau Claire North 9, Wisconsin Rapids 1
- Game 2: Eau Claire North 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2
- Eau Claire Memorial 5, Cumberland 6
- Osseo-Fairchild 11, Independence/Gilmanton 14
- Osseo-Fairchild 9, Whitehall 6
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
- Prescott 8, Bloomer 1
- Alma/Pepin 0, Elmwood/Plum City 14 (5 innings)
- Independence/Gilmanton 3, Bangor 5
- Mondovi 5, Adams-Friendship 3
- Adams-Friendship 11, Independence/Gilmanton 2
- Bangor 2, Mondovi 11
- Mondovi 8, Independence/Gilmanton 2
- Adams-Friendship 19, Bangor 2
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Altoona/Fall Creek 1, Barron/Cumberland 10