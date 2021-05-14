Young Bloomer softball team off to red hot start

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Keith Poirier didn't know what to expect from his Bloomer softball program in 2021.

The pandemic prevented any games the year before, and the Blackhawks roster was set to feature just two seniors and one junior.

A large sophomore class, with no varsity experience, would likely make or break the program's ability to play games, let alone win them.

"We had 11 who came to the contact days last summer, and 10 of them came back this year. That was a positive for us," Poirier said of the sophomore class. "We really needed a big class."

Those young Bloomer players have helped the Blackhawks register a 9-1 record following Tuesday's win over Spooner.

Poirier said the girls are coachable and focused on improving. All 19 players have a varsity and JV jersey to symbolize that Bloomer is one team.

Bloomer has a potent offense, but has relied on the pitching of senior Emily Kuehl and junior Calley Olson.