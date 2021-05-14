Will you still wear a mask with new CDC guidelines?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Thursday, the CDC issued new guidelines that allow people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to shed their masks in most situations.

News 18 went around downtown Eau Claire and asked people who said they are fully vaccinated if they would still wear a face covering regardless of the new recommendation.

"Since the CDC says we don't need to for fully vaccinated, I trust their decision process so I feel comfortable not wearing my mask if other people are vaccinated as well," said Ben Shinners, 17.

"I would still probably wear a mask indoors initially and outdoors, probably not so much," said Lisa Ashbrook Comer, 64.

"I am still going to continue wearing a mask even with being fully vaccinated just because I want more research studies to come out about it," said Kathryn Anderson, 20.

"Being fully vaccinated and with what the CDC has said, I'd probably feel comfortable not wearing a mask," Said Alex Harder, 18.

"I probably would wear my mask if I was in a restaurant or tightly enclosed area," said David Comer, 67. "But outside, sitting in the fresh air, I don't feel it's really all that necessary."

On Friday, 23 fully-vaccinated people on the street answered our question.

Ten said yes, they'd still feel more comfortable still wearing a mask. Nine said they would not wear one with the new guidelines and four said it would vary depending on the situation.

