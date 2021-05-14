ViacomCBS says ex-CBS CEO Moonves won’t get $120M severance

NEW YORK (AP) — ViacomCBS says former CBS CEO Les Moonves won’t get his $120 million severance package from his firing in 2018, ending a long-running dispute over the money. Moonves was ousted in 2018 after a company investigation into allegations against of sexual misconduct spanning three decades found Moonves violated company policy and did not cooperate with the investigation. Moonves challenged the decision and his $120 million severance was set aside until the matter could be resolved. On Friday, CBS said the matter had been resolved and the money would be going back to CBS in its entirety.