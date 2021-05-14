US Embassy in Moscow temporarily resumes halted services

MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Moscow says it will temporarily resume some of the consular services it had halted earlier due to a Russian ban on hiring local residents. The embassy said last month that the ban forced it to reduce its consular workforce by 75% and starting May 12, it would only provide emergency U.S. citizen services and a very limited number of immigrant visas in case of life-or-death emergencies. On Friday, however, the embassy announced that it will resume “routine U.S. citizen services,” including passport services, consular reports of birth abroad, and limited notarial services, as well as immigrant visa processing for priority and urgent cases, through July 16 after the Russian government informed it of the “intent to postpone” the hiring ban.