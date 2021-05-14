Two more indicted in kidnapping, death of real estate agent

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two more people have been indicted by a grand jury in Hennepin County in the kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in 2019. Twenty-nine-year-old Elsa Segura, of Fridley, and 36-year-old Lyndon Wiggins were indicted Thursday on four counts of aiding and abetting the crimes of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree felony murder while committing kidnapping. Two other co-defendants, Cedric Berry, of Minneapolis, and Berry Davis, of Brooklyn Park, were indicted in February 2020 by a Hennepin County grand jury on the same charges. Prosecutors say the 28-year-old victim, Monique Baugh, was lured to a phony home showing in Maple Grove, kidnapped and found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley.