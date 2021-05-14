The Pickle hosts vaccine clinic downtown Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A beer and a shot…of Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

That's what happened Friday as The Pickle bar teamed up with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department for a pop-up clinic.

Twenty-six individuals stopped by the Water Street bar to receive their single dose of the vaccine.

Others simply dropped by with their vaccine card for the prizes: t-shirts, cookies, Gatorade, and a free 'adult' drink.

Health Director Lieske Giese said the location of the pop-up clinic was not by chance, but by design.

The location was chosen for its easy accessibility to the county's lowest-vaccinated age group.

"Those under the age of 30, many people who may be up and down Water Street, are our lowest group of vaccinated individuals, and if they're walking past and see a friend and can bring them over, it makes it easy for them. It's just another way to make it simple," said Giese.

Giese said they are planning to continue to partner with multiple local businesses, like The Pickle, to provide incentives.

The health department says they will have giveaways for those that receive the vaccine in the near future.

Saturday, the Eau Claire Health Department is set to open another pop-up vaccination location at the farmers market.