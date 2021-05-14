Scattered rain to kickoff the weekend

Rain? Rain?! Rain! We might finally get some rain!

Friday will start clear with increasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will try to get into the low 70s before the clouds take over. Winds will be breezy from the south at 10 to 20 mph.

Temperatures Saturday will get stuck in the 60s due to clouds and rain. Sunday will be much warmer in the mid 70s with more sunshine.

A weak surface wave will move across Minnesota Friday. Isolated rain showers will be possible late Friday evening after 4 pm.

Better chances for scattered rain will increase overnight and we'll see a few linger into Saturday morning. Isolated rain chances stick around through Saturday afternoon and we'll fully clear from this system by Sunday.

Rainfall totals won't be enough to make us happy. Anywhere from a trace to 1/2'' will be possible but not widespread. We'll still be well behind on rainfall for the year by the end of the weekend.

Next week looks dry again, with a few shots at 80 to start the week. Rain chances still look slim through midweek.