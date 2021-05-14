Skip to Content

Russian bailiffs show up at US broadcaster’s office

11:57 am National news from the Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian court bailiffs have shown up at U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Moscow Bureau to notify it about the launch of enforcement proceedings over unpaid fines. RFE/RL denounced the move as a serious escalation in the Russian government’s campaign to drive it out of the country. Last year, Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor ordered the media designated as foreign agents, including RFE/RL, to add a lengthy statement to news reports, social media posts and audiovisual materials specifying that the content was created by an outlet “performing the functions of a foreign agent. The move has been widely criticized as aiming to discredit critical reporting and dissent. The term “foreign agent” carries strong pejorative connotations in Russia.

