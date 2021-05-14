Skip to Content

Rain chances return, but still expect a lot of dry time Saturday

Temps did manage to warm to the upper 60s/low 70s before the clouds and rain moved in. Not much more than drizzle/light rain fell this evening as the very dry air limited the precip that made it to the ground.

Scattered light showers remain in the forecast through the night and into tomorrow morning. Expect less than 1/2" rain with many spots struggling to even reach 1/10". Scattered showers are most likely tomorrow morning with pop up showers and perhaps even some thunderstorms could form in the afternoon/evening. Expect those to drop a quick quarter inch to a half inch at most for the few areas they effect.

Severe weather is not expected, but a few stronger storms could produce pea size hail and gusts up to 40 mph, which are both below severe standards (1" hail or 60 mph gusts).

Sunday now looks dry and will see mostly to partly cloudy sky along with temps climbing into the mid 70s. Eighties are possible Monday and Tuesday with continued warmth expected even as the next round of slight rain/storm chances return later in the week.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

