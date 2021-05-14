Skip to Content

PWHPA forging ahead without NHL backing of women’s hockey

New
10:54 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association executive Jayna Hefford tells The Associated Press she is forging ahead with a bid to establish an economically sustainable professional league in North America with or without the NHL’s full financial backing. Hefford was responding to a report that the NHL is not currently in position to operate a women’s league. Hefford says the PWHPA has been developing a plan that doesn’t rely on NHL support. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content