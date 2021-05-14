Skip to Content

Passengers miss India-Australia flight because of COVID-19

New
4:04 am National news from the Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Around half the passengers due to fly from India to Australia after a two-week travel ban have been grounded because they either have COVID-19 or are considered a close contact of someone who does. The flight capable of flying 150 passengers will be the first passenger flight between the two countries since the Australian government imposed a travel ban last month. Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell said Friday that “a number” of would-be passengers tested positive to COVID-19. Another official said more than 40 of the booked passengers had tested positive for the virus and around 30 had been rejected because they were considered close contacts.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content