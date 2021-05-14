Passengers miss India-Australia flight because of COVID-19

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Around half the passengers due to fly from India to Australia after a two-week travel ban have been grounded because they either have COVID-19 or are considered a close contact of someone who does. The flight capable of flying 150 passengers will be the first passenger flight between the two countries since the Australian government imposed a travel ban last month. Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell said Friday that “a number” of would-be passengers tested positive to COVID-19. Another official said more than 40 of the booked passengers had tested positive for the virus and around 30 had been rejected because they were considered close contacts.