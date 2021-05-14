Ozuna, Albies go back-to-back as Braves beat Brewers 6-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies hit Atlanta’s first back-to-back homers of the season to help the Braves snap a three-game skid with a 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Braves starter Drew Smyly showed signs that he is starting to come around after a rough first month. The 31-year-old left-hander has lasted six innings while giving up just one run in each of his last two starts. Smyly allowed 21 runs — 17 earned — over 19 innings in four April starts. Luis Urías and Manny Piña hit back-to-back homers for Milwaukee in the ninth.