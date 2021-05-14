Over 50 shell casings found at site of shooting that hurt 9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence’s police chief says investigators recovered more than 50 shell casings at the scene of a shooting that injured nine people in Rhode Island’s capital Thursday evening. Col. Hugh Clements tells WPRO radio that eight people were shot and the ninth was by hurt by shards of glass. Three were critical. There had been no arrests as of early Friday. Clements has said the shooting began just before 7 p.m. Thursday with gunfire coming from a vehicle, targeting a home. A person or people inside the home then returned fire. The victims are between the ages of 19 and 25. Most are young men.