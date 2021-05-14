Orchard Hills development back on agenda

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (WQOW) - The proposed housing development Orchard Hills is back on the Town of Washington monthly board meeting agenda. That's after taking a pause this winter to reconsider some aspects of the proposal.

The proposal for over a hundred homes being built on farmland in the Town of Washington would be the largest housing development ever in Eau Claire County.

As you remember this is not the first time this development has gone before the board, the rezoning was passed unanimously by board members in January, but failed to pass the county planning and development committee.



The homes would be built at the northwest corner of Mischler and Deerfield roads, but before anything can begin, the land needs to be rezoned from agriculture to rural home land.



Some residents of the neighborhood are concerned about a number of things, such as an increase in traffic new residents would bring to the area, but the development narrative given to the Eau Claire County Development Division, said they have taken the traffic impact analysis beyond what is typical. Neighbors continue to voice opposition, saying the traffic analysis done during a pandemic does not reflect usual traffic patterns in the area.

Another concern is that next week's meeting will be virtual, something Town of Washington officials said is because of social distancing concerns at the town hall with the large group expected to speak at the monthly meeting.

The meeting will take place virtually next Thursday at 5 p.m.