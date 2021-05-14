No more mask mandate, but some Minnesotans will keep them

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s mask mandate came to an end on Friday after new guidelines from the CDC, but state health officials still urged masking for the state’s unvaccinated population. Gov. Tim Walz rescinded the mask mandate executive order he issued last July after the CDC relaxed mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Friday that the federal guidance is “a sign of progress” in state and federal vaccination progress, and in the effectiveness of the vaccines. About 61% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.