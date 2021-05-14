More than 3,000 kids 12-15 get COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- More than 3,000 kids ages 12-15 in Wisconsin got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

Health officials just opened it up to that age group on Thursday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the 3,456 kids who got the shot make up for 1.2% of that age group.

More than 40,000 16-17 year olds have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine and 27,000 are fully vaccinated.

Right now, only the Pfizer vaccine is available for 12-17 year olds.

