ST. PAUL, MN -- After hours of debate, the DFL-led Minnesota House passed a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

The bill would allow adults 21 and older to buy and possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana.

Adults could also cultivate up to eight plants.

Sales would be taxed at 10%.

While most DFLers find value in legalization, the bill will now face strong resistance in the republican-led Senate.