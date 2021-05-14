Minnesota faces Boston, looks to end home skid

Boston Celtics (35-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (22-48, 13th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Boston looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Timberwolves are 12-22 in home games. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 48.9 points per game in the paint led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 10.6.

The Celtics have gone 14-20 away from home. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 111.4 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 145-136 in the last matchup on April 9. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 53 points, and Towns led Minnesota with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns leads the Timberwolves scoring 24.8 points per game, and is averaging 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Tatum has shot 46% and is averaging 26.4 points for the Celtics. Evan Fournier is averaging 14.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 117.9 points, 47.7 rebounds, 27.8 assists, nine steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 46.7% shooting.

Celtics: 3-7, averaging 117.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points on 49.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Jarrett Culver: out for season (ankle).

Celtics: Marcus Smart: day to day (calf), Jaylen Brown: out for season (wrist), Robert Williams III: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.