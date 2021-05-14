John Legend to headline Tulsa Race Massacre remembrance

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Grammy-award winning singer John Legend will headline a nationally televised event marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission director Phil Armstrong told the Tulsa World Friday that Legend will headline the Remember & Rise event on May 31 at ONEOK Field. The commission was created to educate people about the attack by a white mob that killed an estimated 300 people, most of them Black. Legend is scheduled to speak and perform during the event that Armstrong said will include other, yet to be announced speakers and performers.