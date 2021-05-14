It’s time: Duncan, Bryant, Garnett to enter Hall of Fame

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Vanessa Bryant got a private tour to see some of the newly remodeled Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, viewing the exhibit that will honor the life and legacy of her late husband before the rest of the world gets their first look. By the Hall’s description, it’s an exhibit like none other. Fitting, for a special Hall of Fame enshrinement class. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett officially become members of the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night, the headline event of a three-day celebration of the game. They were rivals for the better part of two decades, three of the faces of the league throughout a critical period of growth for the league. There is some symmetry in how they’ll enter the Hall together.