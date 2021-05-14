Gucci marks 100 years with exhibit on Michele code-breaking

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Creative director Alessandro Michele has radically shifted Gucci codes and challenged fashion norms in 6½ years at the helm of the brand founded by Guccio Gucci as a travel bag company in Florence 100 years ago. To mark the centenary, Michele has curated an exhibit in Gucci Garden, on Florence’s Piazza della Signoria, that underlines some watershed moments. It includes an advertising campaign for perfume featuring a transgender model, an all-Black cast for the pre-Fall 2017 campaign and a lipstick campaign featuring everyday faces in all their imperfections.