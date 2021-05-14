Eau Claire County to consider repealing mask ordinance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After the CDC recommended fully-vaccinated people can go most places and do most things without a mask, Eau Claire County leaders are on the verge of repealing the county's mask ordinance.

The Eau Claire County Board will have a first reading on an item to repeal the mask ordinance at the county level.

That means it would only apply to areas outside of the city of Eau Claire. The city would still have a mask ordinance in place.

News 18 reached out to the city on Thursday to see if the ordinance would change based on the CDC's latest guidance. We were told that the announcement from the CDC was unexpected and "the next steps are being discussed with the health department and other community partners."

News 18 also reached out to the health department to see what would happen with the mask mandates and were told to contact the county board and city council as those two governmental bodies were who put the mask ordinances into place.

Both the city council and county board passed the mask ordinances back in early February with the condition they would only go into effect in the state's order was lifted. At the end of March that is exactly what happened when the Wisconsin Supreme Court shot down the statewide mandate.

