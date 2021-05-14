Bill designates May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - On Friday, Governor Tony Evers signed a bill designating May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day, and a local Hmong veteran said this is great news.

Evers signed the bill Friday morning at the state Capitol.

Thai Vang of Eau Claire served in the U.S. Army during the Secret War in Laos, and he said this bill is a step in the right direction toward acknowledging Hmong soldiers' contributions.

Vang also showed us one of the scars he received from a bullet while fighting in the Special Guerrilla Units, a CIA-sponsored secret operation.

Historians say the Secret War relied on Hmong soldiers to prevent the threat of communism from spreading deeper into Southeast Asia.

"I understand that many of the American people don't know the Secret War. They know about the Vietnam War, but they don't know about the Secret War in Laos. [About the bill] I'm very happy and thank you to the governor for remembering us," Vang said.

The governor also ordered the U.S. and Wisconsin flags to fly at half-staff at all buildings, grounds and military installations.