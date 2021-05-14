After Cabinet withdrawal, Neera Tanden lands White House job

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s lone Cabinet choice who was rebuffed by Congress has landed a job as a White House senior adviser. Neera Tanden had been Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget but withdrew her nomination in March after it was clear that she would not garner enough Republican support to be confirmed. She will launch a review of the US Digital Service and begin planning for possible policy changes that could result from the forthcoming Supreme Court decision on GOP legal challenges to the Affordable Care Act. Tanden worked in former President Barack Obama’s administration as the act was designed and implemented.