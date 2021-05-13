White Sox beat Twins 4-2, stretch winning streak to 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson and Jake Lamb homered, Billy Hamilton made a leaping catch at the wall to end a bases-loaded threat and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 for their sixth straight win. Lance Lynn struck out nine in five innings for Chicago, which has won seven of eight while sweeping two straight series. Liam Hendriks retired the last five Minnesota batters for his seventh save in nine chances. Max Kepler homered for the Twins, who have lost four straight and eight of nine to fall 10 games behind the AL Central leaders.