Vikings send CB Hughes to Chiefs in late-round pick swap

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have traded cornerback Mike Hughes to the Kansas City Chiefs in a swap of late-round selections. Hughes was Minnesota’s 2018 first-round draft pick. The Vikings sent their 2022 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for their 2022 sixth-round choice. The Vikings last week declined the fifth-year contract option for Hughes. He has 13 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 24 career games. Hughes missed more than half of Minnesota’s games over the last three years to injuries.